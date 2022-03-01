American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,364. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

