American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Perrigo worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.