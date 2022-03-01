American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Coherent by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR opened at $264.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.27. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.