American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Natixis raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,863.39 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,145.16 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,979.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,829.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

