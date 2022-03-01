American International Group Inc. Has $10.40 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.