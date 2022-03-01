American International Group Inc. Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 370,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 591,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE PB opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

