American International Group Inc. Has $11.38 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.