American International Group Inc. Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

NYSE VAC opened at $160.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

