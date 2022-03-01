American International Group Inc. Sells 25,252 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of New York Community Bancorp worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.