American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on March 18th

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.01 and a 200 day moving average of $189.63. American National Group has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American National Group by 553.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of American National Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American National Group by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Group in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

