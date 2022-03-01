American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of American Public Education worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Public Education by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

