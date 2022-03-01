Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.65, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.