AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 35.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

