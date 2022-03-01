Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 938.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 270.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of AMDUF stock remained flat at $$78.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. Amundi has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

