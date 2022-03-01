Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Upland Software by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Upland Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPLD opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $575.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

