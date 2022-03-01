Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) to report $14.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $63.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $75.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.
Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.
