Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to post $260.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.39 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $209.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MXL stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

