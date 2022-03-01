Analysts Set FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) PT at $19.33

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,455,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,948,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

