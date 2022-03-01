Analysts Set Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target at $15.50

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

