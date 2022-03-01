Analyzing Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) & Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Celsion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Celularity and Celsion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity N/A N/A -$49.26 million N/A N/A Celsion $500,000.00 749.59 -$21.48 million ($0.26) -16.65

Celsion has higher revenue and earnings than Celularity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Celularity and Celsion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Celsion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Celularity currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. Given Celularity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celularity is more favorable than Celsion.

Volatility & Risk

Celularity has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity N/A 739.30% 9.06% Celsion -3,912.20% -39.72% -28.66%

Summary

Celularity beats Celsion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc., which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

About Celsion (Get Rating)

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

