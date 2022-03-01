Analyzing Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) & Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43%

This is a summary of current ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quhuo has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Quhuo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quhuo $395.53 million 0.09 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.48

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.64, meaning that its stock price is 464% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

Quhuo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

