AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.60 and the lowest is ($1.01). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

Several analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.11 million, a PE ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.21. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

