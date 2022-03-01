Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Position Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

In related news, Director Ann Sperling acquired 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.