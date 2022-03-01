Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 96.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

APLE opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.03.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after buying an additional 1,040,710 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 245,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

