Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

