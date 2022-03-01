Apria (NYSE:APR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. 3,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

Several analysts recently commented on APR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $154,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $10,461,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,878 shares of company stock worth $12,720,575 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apria by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 242,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apria by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apria by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Apria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apria by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

