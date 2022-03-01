Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 36,300.0% in February

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 36,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.45.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.