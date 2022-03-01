Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 36,300.0% in February

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 36,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.45.

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

