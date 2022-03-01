Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

