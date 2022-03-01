Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 145.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ACLX stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.92.
Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.