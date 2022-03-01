Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

