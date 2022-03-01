Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Declares GBX 0.18 Dividend

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AAU opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Ariana Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.45 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £43.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.28.

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,669.66). Also, insider Kerim Sener acquired 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,520 ($23,507.31).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

