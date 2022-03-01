ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $68.64 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics worth $68,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $723.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.