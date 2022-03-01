ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,525 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $137,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

