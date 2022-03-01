ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 48,212 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $56,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after purchasing an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,298,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Tenable by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $383,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -158.17 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

