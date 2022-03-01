ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775,927 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of WisdomTree Investments worth $89,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after buying an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

