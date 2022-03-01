Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arvinas by 43.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

