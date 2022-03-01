Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of AGO opened at $61.97 on Monday. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

