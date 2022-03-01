Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Lowered to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

