Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Up 13.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 3,232,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,068,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12.
About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)
