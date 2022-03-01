Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Up 13.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 3,232,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,068,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

