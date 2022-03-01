Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,519 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,394 shares of company stock worth $3,706,610. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAWW. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

