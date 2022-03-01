Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atos from €42.00 ($47.19) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.74.
OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Atos has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $15.77.
ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.
