Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

