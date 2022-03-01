Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $4.72.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (Get Rating)
