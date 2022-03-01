Atria Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 761,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

