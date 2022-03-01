Atria Investments LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

