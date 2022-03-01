Atria Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

NYSE GIB opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.99 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

