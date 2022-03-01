Atria Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Watsco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $273.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.23. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.86.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

