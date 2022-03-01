Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

