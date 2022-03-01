Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,781. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

