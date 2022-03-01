AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVEVF. Barclays cut shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

AVEVA Group stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

