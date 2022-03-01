Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $140.25 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,202. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $157,861,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

